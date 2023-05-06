Report on Batang Kali landslide tragedy ready by month-end

PUTRAJAYA: The Batang Kali landslide tragedy report is expected to be completed at the end of this month and will be presented to the Cabinet before being finalised for further action to be taken.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a statement today said his ministry through the Public Works Department (JKR) in collaboration with relevant government agencies, is preparing the final draft report.

“I understand that many parties, including the families of the affected victims, want to know or get the final report of the incident, therefore I assure JKR is doing its best to complete this process,“ he said.

Nanta said among the elements that were taken into account in the completion of the report were soil investigation tests in the field and laboratory as well as data analysis.

“It is important that data from this test is analysed to determine the failure mechanism by various experts including from the aspects of geology and geotechnical engineering,“ he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that victims of the Batang Kali landslide tragedy demanded that the government issue a full investigation report on the tragedy.

The tragedy on Dec 16, 2022 at about 2.30 in the morning, involved 92 victims, with 61 of them surviving while 31 dead, after a landslide buried the Father’s Organic Farm camping area in Batang Kali.

The heartbreaking incident claimed the lives of 18 adults and 13 children, with 20 bodies found in sector A, one in sector B and another 10 in sector C in the camp area.-Bernama