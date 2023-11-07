Report on Batang Kali tragedy ready, awaiting feedback from relevant agencies

MALACCA: The report on the landslide tragedy in Batang Kali, Selangor last December is ready, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

However, he said the report has yet to be presented to the Cabinet as it is still awaiting feedback from the state government.

He said a report and comments from the relevant state agencies were required as the incident involved a state road.

“At the JKR (Public Works Department) level, our part has been completed. I hope the Selangor government will provide their comments as soon as possible so that the report can be brought to the Cabinet meeting,” he told reporters after officiating at the 2023 Malaysia JKR Senior Officials Conference here today.

Nanta previously said that the report of the landslide tragedy at about 2.30 am on Dec 16, 2022 was expected to be completed at the end of June before being presented to Cabinet to enable further action to be taken by all parties involved.

The landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm in Jalan Genting, Batang Kali claimed the lives of 18 adults and 13 children, while 61 others survived.

Meanwhile, 420 JKR senior officials comprising state and branch directors, state engineers, senior officers and cadre officers took part in the three-day conference starting today.

Cooperation project documents were also signed between JKR and the Malaysian Space Agency, Petronas and Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“We hope this agreement will increase the use of technology that can reduce costs or at least extend the life of the roads built.

“At the same time, we will see collaboration opportunities between the department’s staff and local researchers with industry players for technology exchange efforts and stimulating intellectual development,” Nanta said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the Rahmah Sales programme, which offers up to 30 per cent discounts on food and basic items, is being actively implemented at 222 parliamentary constituencies nationwide, with 3,557 locations selected as of June 30.

He said the emphasis was on the implementation of mobile Rahmah Sales with the hashtag #KedaiCariRakyat to ensure that the benefits of the programme could be enjoyed by more low-income people.

“KPDN’s Rahmah Sale programme is also supported by the AgroMADANI Sales by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security which brings agricultural products directly from the farm at cheaper prices. To date, a total of 620 AgroMADANI Sale programmes have been implemented including at 52 government premises throughout the country,“ he said.

In order to curb the uncontrolled increase in the price of goods, Salahuddin said the Unity Government continued the policy of controlling prices either with or without subsidies for items such as bottled and packet cooking oil, coarse and refined white sugar, chicken, grade A, B and C eggs, local white rice, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), RON95 petrol and diesel.

He said continuous monitoring and enforcement was also carried out by KPDN to ensure sufficient supply and to avoid leakages.

“As of June 2023, a total of 440,327 inspections have been carried out and a total of 854 cases have been recorded involving RM11.8 million worth of seizure or confiscation. In addition, KPDN also monitors the prices of 480 items with 186 items being monitored on a daily basis,“ he said.

Salahuddin said the results of the monitoring showed that the prices of most items or goods were stable for the last four months, including 61 imported goods with 82 per cent of them (50 items) in stable prices.

According to him, out of that number, 28 items recorded a decrease in prices including turkey, bone-in mutton (Australia), carrots, onions (Pakistan), red onions (India and Myanmar) and Russet potatoes.

“KPDN will continue our commitment to ensuring that all Malaysia MADANI citizens are protected and not burdened with the increased cost of living in today’s challenging and uncertain situation,“ he added. - Bernama