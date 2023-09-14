Report on Elmina plane crash out tomorrow: Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The preliminary report on the fatal plane crash at Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor last month will be uploaded on the Transport Ministry’s website at 10 am tomorrow.

This was confirmed by Minister Anthony Loke when asked for the latest update regarding the investigation, which is based on the 30-minute voice recording obtained from the cockpit voice recorder of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft.

“All the facts will be out tomorrow,” he told reporters today.

The plane crash on Aug 17 claimed the lives of 10 people.

Earlier, Loke inspected the operation of the new train sets of the Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) at the Pasar Seni Station here.

He said that starting today, three new train sets would begin operating for the Kelana Jaya Line LRT under the Kuala Lumpur Additional Vehicles 27 (KLAV27) project.

Three more train sets are expected to be received by the end of the year, which will help reduce train frequency during peak hours from 3.8 minutes to three minutes, he added. - Bernama