BANGI: A report detailing highest risk factories in Pasir Gudang, Johor will be prepared before September, says Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin today.

She said the report would take five weeks to complete adding that there are over 2,000 factories currently operating in the district and 257 are chemical factories.

“Out of this number, 12 factories have been told to cease operations and three are recommended for legal actions,” she said.

“We will analyse the school’s location as well as factories nearby which will be carried out by environmental experts, chemists, rivers, soils and so on.

“We will then submit our findings to the state government. We will also give our suggestions on the relocation and other actions to be taken.

“It is up to them to decide on the relocation,“ she said at launch of the Low Carbon Cities 2030 event in Bandar Baru Bangi today.

“In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the area. To date, we have deployed 170 officers from various departments to check on the situation.”

The ministry also sent out gas detectors to monitor air quality at all the locations and outside the Pasir Gudang area.

“We have checked what is the reading outside Pasir Gudang, in schools and other places. It is the same.”

“We have, on our part, checked all of the chemical-based factories.” she said.