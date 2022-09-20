Report: Only Umno supporters want early polls

PETALING JAYA: Only supporters from Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are eager to have an early election, a survey by pollster Ilham Centre revealed.

Its executive director, Hisommudin Bakar, told The Malaysian Insight that the majority of respondents instead wanted the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to complete its term in July 2023.

“The majority of voters do want this government to last until the end of the current parliament term, not because they support the government but they do not feel the need for a general election to be called as soon as possible.

“It means that if necessary, the government can survive until the end of the term,” Hisommudin told the portal.

The survey was carried out in August across the country, involving 1,500 respondents, following repeated calls from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for snap polls.