PETALING JAYA: A Perak assemblyman was arrested last night at a night club in Perai, Penang, after allegedly testing positive for drug use, reports The Malaysian Insight.

The Malaysian Insight also learnt that the 53-year-old politician is a two-term assemblyman.

Earlier, another portal Free Malaysia Today reported that the state lawmaker had been brought to the magistrates’ court, where the police applied for a remand order.