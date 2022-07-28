Report: PN to meet PM over unkept promises

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional has expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s failure to fulfil certain terms in the previously signed agreement between the coalition and the Umno vice-president, Malaysiakini reports.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin reportedly said that the coalition would send a delegation to meet the prime minister to discuss the implementation of the agreement’s terms.

“The meeting expressed disappointment with the Prime Minister, who is seen as though he is not determined to fulfill the important terms in the agreement between him and Perikatan,“ the statement reporteddly read.

It was widely reported that Bersatu - a key party within the coalition - had been promised a deputy prime minister’s post in the cabinet line-up.

This statement was released today by PN shortly after the party’s supreme council meeting yesterday.