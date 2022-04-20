Report: Prison break, 10 dead after riot in immigration depot (Video)

ALOR SETAR: A riot at an immigration detention centre in Relau, Bandar Baharu in Kedah saw about 500 detainees fleeing, The Star Online reports.

The news portal also added that around 229 of them have been recaptured while around 10 have died.

It was reported that they died after being hit by cars while they tried to cross a road in the chaos.

Penang Immigration Department has activated an operation to arrest all the illegal immigrants with assistance from the Bandar Baharu and Seberang Perai Selatan district police.

It is also understood that Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud will call for a press conference in Putrajaya soon.

