Report: Puteri Umno chief calls for BN to drop sexist candidates

PETALING JAYA: Puteri Umno chief Zahida Zarik Khan has called on Barisan Nasional (BN) not to field candidates who are sexists in the next general election.

“We are very sensitive to them. If everyone is sick of them, the party can’t count on us (Puteri Umno) to defend them.

“Full stop. No way, brother. MCP men, male chauvinist persons, men who think they are lord of everything, should have no place in BN,“ Zahida was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian yesterday.

She was speaking at a Puteri BN convention in Kuala Lumpur.

Zahida clarified at a press conference later that it was a general statement.

While she mentioned no names, her remarks came two weeks after Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman came under fire for sexist remarks in the Dewan Rakyat.