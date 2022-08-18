Report reveals Zahid involved in LCS procurement process

PETALING JAYA: The report on the controversial Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project by the Special Investigation Committee on Public Governance, Procurement and Finance (JKSTUPKK) revealed that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was involved in the procurement process.

According to a report by NST, the letter carried Zahid’s handwriting that said “sila laksanakan” (please get this done) as well his signature and stamp as the defence minister.

Zahid, who was defence minister at the time, had denied last week that he was involved and said it was unfair to blame him for the LCS procurement issue as the project was awarded after his time in the ministry ended in 2013.

The report included evidence in the form of a letter sent by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) on July 8, 2010 to Zahid asking for a letter of intent on the LCS project.