Report: RM29K civil service salary too low, so Najib gave former KSN 1MDB role

PETALING JAYA: Former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) adviser Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan (pix) told the court today his RM29,125 salary as then chief secretary to the government (KSN) was insufficient and was the reason why Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak appointed him to 1MDB, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Sidek told the Kuala Lumpur High Court that he believed that the former prime minister had given him a role in 1MDB with the RM30,000 salary “out of the goodness of his heart”.

“So, out of the goodness of his heart, I thought this was just a vehicle for compensation,” he was quoted saying at Najib’s trial for misappropriating 1MDB funds.

Revealing the amount of his salary as KSN today, 71 year-old Sidek said he also feels it was inadequate for his duties.