Report: RM5 million spent on Keluarga Malaysia campaign

PETALING JAYA: The government has spent RM5 million on its Keluarga Malaysia campaign, Malaysiakini reports.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Abd Latiff Ahmad reportedly announced this in the Dewan Rakyat today in a written reply to Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

“This allocation is for the development of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) and Keluarga Malaysia Shared Prosperity Communication Plan and is in the procurement process to include advertising and promotional work,” he reportedly said.

The promotional material included the communication plan, short videos, audio recordings, television time slots, billboards, social media campaigns, infographics and brochures, he added.