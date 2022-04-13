Report: Rohana agrees to return US$10m obtained from Leissner

PETALING JAYA: Former Astro chief executive officer Datuk Rohana Rozhan, who is said to have been involved in a 10-year relationship with ex-Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, has agreed to return US$10 million – the cost of a London house given to her by Leissner – according to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source.

A report by Utusan Malaysia said that she has agreed to hand over “assets Leissner had given her” from 1MDB-linked funds.

“The process of obtaining the assets is being actively done by MACC now,” the report quoted the source as saying.

Leissner had named Rohana in court testimony on Feb 22, saying he had a 10-year affair with her. He claimed that he had bought her a US$10 million house in London in exchange for her silence over his involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

His testimony prompted MACC to take a statement from Rohana in February, after she expressed readiness to assist the authorities in the investigation.