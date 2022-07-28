Report: Schools ready to resume online classes

PETALING JAYA: Many schools have said they can handle the move back to online classes if Covid-19 cases reach a level of concern, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The detection of the highly contagious BA.5, a sub-variant of Omicron, and the steady rise in cases have set alarm bells ringing among parents, who are now asking if there will be a return to online classes and learning from home.

BA.5 is understood to be the most contagious version of the Omicron.

National Union of Heads of Schools president Lim Bee Khim said Chinese primary schools would have no problem going back to conducting lessons online.

“They are ready if the Ministry of Education orders schools closed again,” she told The Malaysian Insight.

She said with the experience they had last year, both teachers and students have what it takes “to get into it right away”.

However, Chuah also pointed out that in physical classes, students “learn more than what teachers dish out of the textbook”.

Penang Union of Heads of Schools consultant Chew Eng Hock agreed with Chuah’s concerns.

Chew said that online classes are always more challenging like poor internet service.