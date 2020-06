PETALING JAYA: In its ongoing crackdown against illegal migrants in Malaysia, the National Security Council (NSC) is urging Malaysians to report activities concerning illegal migrants (PATI).

Claiming that the initiative exists to protect both land and sea borders, the NSC said on Facebook and Twitter: “In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, Ops Benteng aims to strengthen Malaysia’s borders from being penetrated by PATIs.”

The posts seemed to receive praise from netizens, with one commenter saying: “Good effort by the NSC, hopefully their efforts will be fruitful.”

NGOs, however, don’t seem to share the same sentiment as online netizens. “Malaysia’s systematic detention of migrants and refugees is shameful and illegal. Authorities must immediately work with UNHCR to provide them with food, water, shelter, appropriate health screening and care. Last but not least, they must be granted access to fair asylum procedures.” Kasit Piromya, a board member of Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights and former Thai foreign minister said.