PETALING JAYA: Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) has confirmed his appointment as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia, based in Jakarta.

“It’s true,“ he told Malaysiakini.

Online portal Malaysia Now earlier quoted diplomatic sources who revealed that Tajuddin’s appointment has received approval from the Indonesian government under President Joko Widodo.

Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar was appointed in 2018 under the then Pakatan Harapan administration.