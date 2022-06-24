Report: Tajuddin removed from Umno supreme council

PETALING JAYA: Pasir Salak Umno division chief Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) has been removed as a member of the Umno supreme council by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysiakini reports.

Tajuddin was informed of the decision in a letter dated June 21, penned by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The letter reportedly began by congratulating Tajuddin on his appointment as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia before thanking him for his service as an Umno supreme council member.

Ahmad ended his letter by expressing his wish that Tajuddin will continue to be committed to Umno’s goals and focus on his job as an ambassador.