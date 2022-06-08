Report: Time for Anwar to ask himself why he isn’t PM yet

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should look in the mirror and ask himself why he has yet to become prime minister, former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said.

According to a report by FMT, Thomas said he felt sad for the opposition leader.

He said Anwar thought he was going to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, only to be sacked as deputy prime minister in 1998 before being charged and imprisoned.

“It was sad for him that he served time in jail, so one feels sorry for (him).

“But that does not mean that 24 years later – we are now in 2022 – he has the automatic right to become the prime minister. You don’t, the voters may not agree,” the report quoted him as saying.

Thomas said there has to be a degree of self-reflection by Anwar.

“He has to look in the mirror and ask the question, ‘Why is this always passing me by?”