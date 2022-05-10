Report: Tony Pua next not to contest GE15?

PETALING JAYA: Following Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming’s announcement that he will not be contesting the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), speculation has been rife that fellow DAP member Damansara MP Tony Pua may follow suit.

According to Sin Chew Daily, DAP sources said a leader might make a similar decision as Ong to quit politics temporarily.

After the DAP’s central committee election in March, the source reportedly said the leader had issued a statement to express such a stance.

Another source reportedly told Sin Chew Daily that Pua had expressed his intention not to contest in GE15 even before DAP’s party polls.

Ong announced his decision not to offer himself as a candidate for the next national election and to take a break from politics yesterday.