Report: UM lodges police report over stolen PhD research claim

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaya (UM) has lodged a police report following a video shared on social media showing a student, who is also a PhD candidate, claiming his research had been stolen by his supervisor, NST reports.

The report quoted UM’s Corporate Communications Office saying that the police report made in Brickfields was aimed at denying the allegations made by the 34-year-old student from Yemen.

The university also said it will be reviewing appropriate legal action against the international student.

Earlier, the Phd candidate known as Abbod Ali Mohammed Saeed had lodged a police report on Monday claiming two of his supervisors had used his research materials for their own commercial benefit.