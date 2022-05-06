Report: Woman killed after exposing husband’s affair on social media

PETALING JAYA: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for killing his wife after she exposed his affair on social media, FMT reports.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was brought to Kajang Hospital in an unconscious state by her husband on Aidilfitri eve. She died later that evening.

According to Kajang district police chief ACP Zaid Hassan, the medical officer filed a police report after finding the death suspicious.

He said investigations revealed that the husband was angry with his wife for exposing his affair on social media.