Report: Zahid’s daughter redesignated as MQ Tech chairman

PETALING JAYA: MQ Technology Bhd (MQ Tech) has redesignated Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid as its group chairman, while Datuk Lim Char Boo, will now be the group’s vice chairman, The Edge Markets reports.

Both redesignations took effect on Monday, according to MQ Tech’s Bursa Malaysia filing.

Nurulhidayah, who is the daughter of Umno president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, assumed the role of vice chairman on June 2 this year, while Lim was made chairman on Nov 29, 2019 following his redesignation from the post of independent director.

MQ Tech is involved in the rapid tooling and prototyping business, whereby it develops molds, tools, dies, jigs and fixtures used in the manufacture of hard disk drives, automotive and medical industries.