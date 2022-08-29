Report: Zahid sending clear message to PM about who runs Umno

PETALING JAYA: Political observers said it was evident that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was trying to tell Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that, even though he may be prime minister, the majority of Umno members are backing Zahid, especially his demand to call for early GE15.

Analysts also added that Ismail will not bow easily to the pressure to the Bagan Datuk MP’s demands to dissolve parliament immediately.

Zahid had told the gathering that the next general election should be held immediately because the people wanted a legitimate government not held together through political schemes.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) political analyst Mazlan Ali told The Malaysian Insight that it was an extraordinary meeting because Umno leaders facing corruption charges are afraid they will suffer the same fate as jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who started a 12-year prison sentence last week.

“With Najib in prison, the rest are also worried that they might end up like him, so they need to act fast and call for an election,” Mazlan reportedly said.

However, the academic believed Ismail would remain steadfast and has indirectly stated that an election will be held soon after Budget 2023.