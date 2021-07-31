Reports claiming Anwar to have audience with the King are untrue

KUALA LUMPUR: Reports in local media that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) will be having an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today are fake news.

An Istana Negara source when contacted by Bernama via the WhatsApp application confirmed that the reports are false.

The reports stated that Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, would be having an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at Istana Abdulaziz, Indera Mahkota, Pahang.

-Bernama