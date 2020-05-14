Reports lodged against Minister over alleged MCO breach

KAJANG: At least two police reports have been lodged against Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri for allegedly breaching the movement control order (MCO) on several occasions.

The reports were lodged by the public after they came across several postings in Zulkifli’s Facebook accounts that purportedly showed him taking part in events and not practising social distancing during the MCO period since March 18.

It is learnt that police will summon the former Mufti of the Federal Territories for questioning over the allegations. Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan confirmed receiving the police reports.