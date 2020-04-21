Reports lodged over social media posting slandering CM

GEORGE TOWN: Two separate police reports have been lodged against a post on social media which allegedly slandered the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The police reports were separately lodged by Chow’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng and the New Straits Times’ (NST) reporter Mohamed Basyir Mohamed Ibrahim at the Jalan Patani police station, here today.

Teh said a screenshotted image of the allegedly defamatory post in a social media platform was circulating on WhatsApp.

He said the screenshot included a caption claiming to quote Chow saying that the federal government did not need to tighten the Movement Control Order (MCO) and urging the military and the police to withdraw from Penang.

The screenshot also included an attachment of the NST’s online news article written by Mohamed Basyir which was published on April 17.

“(Chow) has never made such a defamatory statement. In fact, Chow and the state government have always appreciated the dedication and sacrifice of the frontliners such as the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in ensuring the safety of the people of Penang during the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

He also said the news article attached in the screenshot was taken out of context as it did not include Chow’s alleged defamatory statement mentioned in the caption.

He said the post also alluded to the separation between the federal government and the states, adding that the police should investigate the matter without delay. - Bernama