KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Health Department clarified that a Facebook post stating that there was a Covid-19 patient in Kampung Padang Jambu in Dungun was false.

State Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said there was no Covid-19 case found in the village.

“Nonetheless, the Dungun Health Office received notification that a female teenager was having influenza-like symptoms (ILI) on Sunday (July 19).

“The girl was given treatment and warded at Hulu Terengganu Hospital for further monitoring. A PCR ( polymerase chain reaction) test to detect Covid-19 was carried out and the result turned out negative,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the department appreciated the concerns shown by the people in taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Terengganu.

Dr Nor Azimi said all members of the community were urged to raise self-awareness and not to be complacent as there is still a risk of Covid-19 infection in the community.

“Nonetheless, the people are advised to obtain news from verified sources before disseminating to avoid causing unnecessary fear and panic in the community.

“The people are also reminded to comply with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which is still in effect until Aug 31 2020 as well as to avoid crowded places and having close contacts as advised by the Health Ministry.

“Adhere to 3W which is frequently washing hands with soap and water, wearing face mask in public places and warning against having close contact,” she said. - Bernama