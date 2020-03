PETALING JAYA: A news portal circulated a report yesterday stating that Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) defended logging activities in Kelantan.

However, in a press statement last night the Environment Ministry has refuted the news portal stating it is false.

The statement said, “The Environment Ministry confirms that logging activities are under the authority of state governments.”

“The Environment Ministry will continue to lead issues concerning the environment and biodiversity, and push the rehabilitation, maintaining, and protection of natural resources pursuant to the law.”

It was also stated that the ministry will not hesitate to take action against parties who pursue activities that go against laws concerning the environment and forestry.