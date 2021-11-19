Requirements for Malaysia-Singapore air VTL announced

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry yesterday announced the requirements for the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by air for travellers from Singapore to Malaysia which will begin on Nov 29.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said travellers from Singapore do not need to apply to travel to Malaysia under the VTL since the entry facilities would be processed upon arrival and they were also not required to apply for a MyTravel Pass from the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

“Travellers must have completed a full regiment of a Covid-19 vaccine recognised by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia and must remain in Singapore or Malaysia in the last 14 consecutive days before departure.

“Short-term visitors, including business and official travellers, must obtain a valid visa for visa-required visitors and they must also purchase a return ticket and travel insurance with a minimum coverage of RM100,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs,” the statement read.

The ministry said that travellers were also required to undergo the RT-PCR tests within two days prior to their departure to Malaysia and upon arrival at KLIA, and must wait for their test results at the designated waiting area at KLIA and can proceed to leave the airport once their test results are confirmed to be negative.

According to the statement, travellers must use the VTL designated services between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

It said the VTL would commence with six daily services which would be operated by AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines.

“Malaysia underscores the longstanding, deep and broad-ranging relations with Singapore particularly in strengthening the Malaysia-Singapore transport connectivity.

“As such, the VTL is an important milestone to restart the recovery of civil aviation while also addressing public health concerns to ensure its future resilience,” the statement read.

Further details on the conditions for pre-departure and entry to Malaysia can be obtained on the Immigration Department’s website while details on the VTL requirements for travel into Singapore can be found at https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg. — Bernama