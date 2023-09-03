Rescheduled SPM exam from March 16-22

KUALA LUMPUR: The rescheduled examination papers for the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) will be from March 16 to 22.

According to a statement from the Education Ministry, the rescheduling will involve candidates who were unable to sit for the examination due to the recent floods and those who were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“The rescheduling will be managed by the State Education Departments (JPN),” the statement read.

According to the statement, information related to the date, time, code and examination papers will be notified by JPN to the candidates and schools involved.

In addition, candidates are also advised to contact the Malaysian Examination Board and JPN operations room hotlines throughout the country to obtain detailed information on the rescheduling of the examination.

The MoE will continue to monitor the flood situation and preparations in terms of logistics, examination centre readiness and invigilators to ensure that the rescheduling of the examination can be carried out smoothly and in an orderly manner, the statement read.

“The ministry also prays that all candidates will be able to sit for the examination in a healthy and safe manner,” the statement read. - Bernama