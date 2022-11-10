‘Rescue teams prepared for floods’

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department is well prepared to handle any flash floods caused by unpredictable weather during the monsoon season.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis told theSun it had learned much from last year’s floods, which took 10 lives in Taman Sri Muda.

“We learnt many lessons about early preparations for disaster management. Now, we have begun the groundwork to handle rescue operations in disaster-prone areas as the flood warnings are expected to begin this month.”

He said after the flooding in December last year, the department identified issues such as the lack of data and information on the demographics of flood-prone areas. This year it has taken proactive steps to identify the areas that are a priority.

“The key information we require on flood-prone areas includes the number of people with disabilities, children, senior citizens, and pregnant mothers. This is especially so for residents who live close to rivers.

“We are compiling data in every area and working with residential or village committees to obtain the most up-to-date numbers in order to ascertain the manpower and asset requirements for each flood hotspot.

“The public must also understand that we do not choose who is saved first. It depends entirely on the initial assessment we conduct to identify the most critical groups.”

He added that the Fire and Rescue Department has taken proactive steps to ensure essential equipment and assets, such as boats, are well maintained.

These boats will be placed in flood hotspots to prepare for unexpected weather and a rise in water levels at rivers.

“We have boats that can access deep water areas. All boats have been tested as part of our preparation and they are (in good working order).

“There are also boats that our rescuers usually pull in (designed for) shallower waters.”

Norazam added that the Fire and Rescue Department has also ensured that all its members are trained regularly to enhance their knowledge and skills to prepare them for the different situations and circumstances that may arise.

Part of the training includes surface water or swift water rescues to save victims in locations where the water is shallow but currents are strong.

“The surface or swift water rescue training comprises rope tying techniques and rescuing skills. This training is also applicable during floods closer to the rivers and headwaters.

“Rope-tying skills need to be improved from time to time. Therefore, we conduct weekly training to ensure all rescuers know how to tie ropes (efficiently).”

He added the Fire and Rescue Department has also been working closely with the firefighting community to ensure that volunteers in an area can take action (quickly) if a flood occurs before rescuers arrive on the scene.

He reminded Malaysians to take heed of changes in the weather and take action early by gathering essential documents and putting them in a safe place and encouraged the public to be more aware of the situation around them and not to wait until it was to late to move out of their houses, especially those located close to a river or major drainage system.