Rescued child: Victim to receive treatment before given to family

JOHOR BAHRU: A seven-year-old boy, believed to have been abused by a relative and her friend in Pasir Gudang last Friday, will receive treatment before being placed under the care of next of kin or suitable individuals, for temporary or permanent protection in Kedah

Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On said the victim was cheerful while accompanied by his father, uncle dan grandfather, during her visit to the Sultan Ismail Hospital HSI) here, yesterday.

“To cheer him up, I also provided some contribution to the victim. We celebrated his birthday together with his biological father, uncle, and grandfather who came from Kedah.

“The victim kept on smiling and I hope that he will grow up resilient and strong,“ Khairin-Nisa said in a Facebook post last night.

She also thanked the Johor Social Welfare Department, Child Welfare Services, as well as HSI, particularly the hospital’s paediatric specialists, for providing care and safeguarding the child’s rightful rights.

“I am also grateful to the Penghulu of the Plentong Mukim in Johor Bahru district, Tok Mohd Nurul Faiz Aman, along with village chiefs and the Bandar Layangkasa Pr1ma Community, who were aware of the victim’s situation and took immediate action.”

“Child abuse cases can be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act. If found guilty, one could face imprisonment for not more than 20 years, or a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or both,“ she reminded.

Last Saturday, Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that a 27-year-old relative of the victim and her 30-year-old foreign friend were arrested on suspicion of abusing the child.

Several videos and images that showed members of the public entering a house to rescue a child believed to have been physically abused had gone viral. - Bernama