Rescuers spend 12 hours trying to extricate lorry driver after crash

JOHOR BAHRU: Rescuers spent almost 12 hours trying to extricate the driver of a lorry carrying 40 tons of sand after the lorry plunged into a ditch in Jalan Sultan Ibrahim, Stulang yesterday.

Operations commander Fire Deputy Supt I Mohd Suhaimi Jamal said the victim, known as Rosnani Siam, 47, was finally extricated at 8.11 pm.

“The victim was found covered in sand but was pronounced dead by medical officers,” he told reporters when met here last night.

He said they received a distress call at 8.51 am and arrived at the scene to find a lorry had skidded and part of it had plunged into a ditch.

“We faced a difficult time as the front of the lorry was plunged 12 feet deep in the water-filled ditch.

“We had to use a 350-ton crane to lift the lorry,” he added.

Mohd Suhaimi said 39 personnel, two FRT engines, an emergency medical rescue services unit, three Rapid Intervention Motorcycle teams and a four-wheel drive were involved in the operation.

The operation was concluded at 8.34 pm. - Bernama