Research indicates Azmin losing Gombak seat: Report

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is expected to lose his Gombak seat.

Research by Institute Darul Ehsan (IDE) reportedly points to Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari coming out tops come polling day on Saturday, NST reports

The research is based on a survey of respondents involving 47 voting centres in the parliamentary seat between Nov 10 and 12.

IDE executive chairman Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman said 52.5% of respondents indicated they would vote PH, more than double the 21.9% who said they would cast their ballots for PN.

“Barisan Nasional, meanwhile, only received the support of 13.8% of respondents, with fence-sitters making up 11.6%,“ he said.