‘Residensi prihatin’ prog to build affordable houses for youths: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry will be introducing a “Residensi Prihatin” (Caring Residence) programe for youths under 35 years old to own their first house around the federal capital.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the ministry has identified several sites around Kuala Lumpur to build affordable houses priced at RM200,000 and below with a monthly installment of RM1,000.

“I understand most youths did not buy houses and rented until they are in their 40’s as they did not have the savings or salaries to buy.

“The initiative is to ensure youths can afford their own houses when they are around 24 to 25 years old and the latest aged 35,” he said in a Facebook forum today.

He said via the Residensi Prihatin programme, the price of houses would not be like Federal Territory Residence or RUMAHWIP under the ministry valued at RM300,00 and above but cheaper than market price.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the ministry is proposing a Soccer City in Putrajaya with the cooperation of football bodies dedicated to national football.

“We are dedicating it to football with the cooperation of regional bodies such as AFF, AFC and FAM... a stadium and football academy will also be built as a national player training centre there.

“Apart from four to six public football fields, they will also doubled as public recreational areas and for playing football,” he said. — Bernama