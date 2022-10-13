Resident files bid to challenge Selangor govt’s decision to demolish Shah Alam Stadium

SHAH ALAM: A Shah Alam resident, Datuk Ahmad Mua’Adzam Shah Ya’akob, today filed an application for a judicial review to challenge the decisions of the state government and Menteri Besar to demolish the Shah Alam Stadium and build a smaller one.

Ahmad Mua’Adzam, 48, filed the application at the High Court here today through Messr Kamarudin & Partners and named Shah Alam Mayor, Selangor Menteri Besar and the Selangor Government as the first to third respondents.

Ahmad Mua’Adzam is seeking a certiorari order to cancel the decision of the third respondent on July 16 and another decision by the second respondent on Sept 30 to demolish the Shah Alam Stadium, build a smaller stadium and develop the surrounding land.

The man is also seeking a mandamus order that the respondents follow the regulations according to the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 before any decision is made regarding the stadium, especially in the issuance of public notice and inviting stakeholders, especially nearby landowners, to give their input - either agree or disagree with the proposal.

Ahmad Mua’Adzam also seeks a court order for the decision of the state government to be suspended until the court decides. - Bernama