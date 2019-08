SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today clarified that the residential college fee imposed on its on-campus diploma students for the September intake has actually been implemented since 2014.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim in a statement today said the fee was imposed as a result of further discussions and in-depth study carried out by the university after it was first introduced and imposed on its on-campus Bachelor’s degree students in December 2005.

He said it was also a result of the cut of nearly RM500 million in the government’s allocation for the university in 2017.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in a posting to his Facebook page, claimed that UiTM diploma students have to pay residential college fees by category starting September whereas the facilities were provided free of charge during his tenure.

Mohd Azraai said the fees (for residential college) to be imposed are RM2, RM3 and RM4 a day, depending on the type of room selected by the student.

“However, the university management is aware that there are students from less-fortunate families. So, there are certain groups of students who are exempted from paying the fee,” he said

According to Mohd Azraai, the groups that would be given the fee exemption were students from families with a household income of below RM2,500 and a large number of dependents; students who are members of Student Representative Council; students who are members of Student Representative Committee; students who are members of uniformed bodies; student-athletes who are representing the country and are recognised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports; and outstanding students in clubs and associations who are representing the country and winning international competitions.

Besides, he said the decision to impose the fee was made as the university needs to constantly carry out maintenance and upgrading work on the college facilities, some of which are over 60 years old, in line with the current needs of students in all its 35 campuses nationwide.

Nevertheless, he said UiTM is currently active in making continuous transformation and improving the quality of its delivery system through strategic initiatives to achieve its aspiration of becoming an international premier university.

“The university management appreciates the concerns of the public, especially of UiTM alumni, and welcomes all forms of support, feedback and suggestions for mutual benefit, ” he added. — Bernama