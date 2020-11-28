Residents affected by MCO told to be patient in facing challenges

SANDAKAN: Residents in Sandakan, especially youths who are impacted by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March are advised to be patient in facing the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Mohamad Hamsan Awang Supain said he is aware of the challenges faced by the youths in the Sandakan district, especially economically.

“We appreciate the big companies in opening their businesses in Sandakan as this enables our young people who are working in the peninsula to return home to work.

“However, since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, many companies were forced to close their businesses, resulting in many of our youths to lose their jobs, and are now looking for ways to earn income,” he said when presenting food baskets to 103 students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Perempuan Sandakan here, today.

Mohamad Hamsan, who is also Sungai Sibuga State Assemblyman, said while complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19, the people should use the opportunity to carry out activities that could provide income, including conducting online business.

“Take this challenge as an opportunity to be more creative, to learn new skills and acquire more knowledge, using the digital technology,“ he added. -Bernama