Residents at flood-prone areas advised to evacuate ahead of expected floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents in flood-prone areas in the Federal Territories are advised to move to the relief centres two days ahead of the expected flooding, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said.

He said the move was to minimise the use of assets, especially boats and heavy vehicles during the evacuation process.

“The Federal Territories Disaster Management Committee has agreed in principle that victims would evacuate two days before and return to their respective homes two days after the flood.

“When the flood water has receded, those seeking shelter at the relief centres will remain there for another two days to ensure that their houses have been cleaned and are safe for occupation,“ he said in a video recording on the committee’s preparedness for the floods in the Federal Territories.

To provide comfort to flood victims, Shahidan said new lavatories will be built at all FT relief centres in addition to the existing bathrooms. - Bernama