Residents break fast in floodwaters in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Heavy rain lashed several areas here causing residents in Datuk Keramat constituency to break their fast in flash floodwaters when their houses were inundated.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the torrential downpour which began at 6pm resulted in at least eight areas coming under water and police had to close several roads which were flooded as well.

“Heavy rain went on until 7.15pm causing areas in Jalan Van Praagh, Lintang P. Ramlee, Jalan P. Ramlee, Kampung Masjid, Jalan Kebun Lama, Kampung Makam, Astaka Stadium and Jalan Makloom to be flooded and several roads had to be closed as the condition was dangerous to traffic,” he said here last night.

He said the affected areas were under 0.1 to 0.5 metre of water and by 9pm the water had subsided and no residents have to be evacuated.

He added that the situation was made worst by the high tide then. — Bernama