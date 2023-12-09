Residents excited over Kuala Sungai Udang-Pantai Murni road project

YAN: The road construction project from Kampung Kuala Sungai Udang to Pantai Murni in Yan district is eagerly awaited, especially by residents of the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) Sungai Udang Public housing area.

Civil servant Muhammad Nasri Nordin, 31, who lives in the residential area said the project is a necessity for more than 2,000 local residents who are mostly fishermen.

“Currently, the road there is narrow and when it comes to the weekend or the school holiday season, the route is definitely congested... in Kampung Kuala Sungai Udang there is a main jetty to go to Pulau Songsong so it is really crowded.

“The main road has also seen accidents, especially for residents who want to go to Yan Besar, so the construction of the road is very necessary,“ he told Bernama here today.

Muhammad Nasri said when construction is completed, it is also expected to help improve the economic status of the people in the area.

“Most of the residents here are fishermen. Once the road is completed, it can help them increase the sale of marine catch directly to those who pass through the area. So, as a resident of this area, I am happy and grateful for the government’s concern,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Ruat, Zainal Abidin Din, 58, who passes through the area every day to get to Sungai Udang Jetty, said the coastal road project from Kampung Kuala Sungai Udang to Pantai Murni had been planned for a long time, more than six years ago.

“I work as a fisherman and every day I pass the area and for now, there are no projects being carried out. But, when I found out that the government was going to build a road in that area, I was excited because it could help reduce traffic congestion there.

“Every plan that is made will definitely benefit the people so I hope it will come true and be implemented as soon as possible because this project has been long overdue,“ he said.

Jaafar Man, 67, who runs a chalet near the Murni Beach area, said the road construction project was announced long ago but until now there has been no development regarding the project.

“To be frank, I have heard about this project a long time ago and I am really looking forward to it. Furthermore, I operate a chalet, so visitors will need to pass through that road to get to my chalet.

“During the holiday season, the road is congested but once the construction of the road from Kampung Kuala Sungai Udang to Pantai Murni is completed, it will reduce the congestion,“ he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his speech when tabling the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025 Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat, announced the construction of the coastal road project.

This was in addition to several other projects across the country to boost infrastructure development and services, benefit from the economic potential of rural areas and strengthen the delivery of services to ensure the well-being of the people in rural and rural areas. -Bernama