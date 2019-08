NILAI: Residents around the Pantai resort area in Seremban here have expressed sympathy, dismay and shock following the discovery of the body of Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, on the 10th day of her disappearance from The Dusun resort there.

Most residents here did not believe her disappearance would end this way and described it as a ‘black’ event for them.

Mohamad Afendi Azhar, 26, said the incident was the first to have happened in the area involving a missing person that ended with death.

He and the villagers had tried to locate the teenager on the second day after she was reported missing on Aug 4 but failed.

“I am deeply sorry for her family,“ he told Bernama.

Another resident who only wanted to be known as Malik, 28, was shocked to hear the news of the discovery of Nora Anne’s body about 2.5km from the resort.

“To find her in lifeless form is difficult to accept. I feel a great deal of sympathy for the family of the victim. At the very least the question mark over Nora Anne’s disappearance has been answered,“ he said.

He said most of the cases that had happened there were usually about people getting lost and would usually be found safe within a short time.

Mohd Raffiq Ismail, 31, who had joined the search and rescue (SAR) operation, felt upset for failing to locate the teenager.

“During the operation, we did comb the area (where the body was found) but we did not find anything. I had followed the search and rescue operation for three days,“ he said.

Nora Anne and her family arrived In Malaysia on Aug 3 for a two-week vacation. The teenager was found missing from her room by her family members at 8am the following day. Her body was found at 1.57pm on Tuesday. — Bernama