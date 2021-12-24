Residents in landslide hotspots urged to remain vigilant

PUTRAJAYA: Residents in areas with slopes identified as critical landslide hotspots are urged to remain vigilant and to take immediate action should landslides occur, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said.

The hotspots identified include Bukit Antarabangsa and Sungai Penchala in Selangor; Cameron Highlands, Pahang; Genting Peres, Negeri Sembilan; Gunung Jerai, Kedah; Bukit Canada Miri, Kapit and Santubong in Sarawak; Keningau, Kampung Kiau-Melangkap-Kundasang-Ranau, Sandakan, Sepanggar, and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah as well as 30 areas in Penang, he said.

“The public is advised to contact the state Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) hotline for further information or to inform of any landslides occurring,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin said JMG was monitoring 220 critical slopes throughout the country and identified 122 slopes classified as hotspots with the potential for landslides.

He said the department had uploaded information on the locations of hotspots on its official social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook.

“The information has also been shared with the Fire and Rescue Department and also members of the National Slope Master Plan Committee, including local authorities and agencies involved in search and rescue operations,” he added.

According to him, the Meteorological Department had previously reported that the Northeast Monsoon had begun on Nov 3 and was expected to continue till March 2022, with heavy rain in most states, averaging between 50 milimetres (mm) and 850 mm.

He said over 100 landslides were recorded in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor due to continuous heavy downpours from Dec 16 to 19. — Bernama