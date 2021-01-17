Residents in Sabah’s west coast getting anxious over continuous rain

KOTA KINABALU: The continuous rain since yesterday is causing anxiety among residents living in Sabah’s west coast especially those in this district, as they fear the flood situation will worsen.

As of 10am today, it is still raining in several districts in Sabah including in Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Sepanggar and Tuaran.

A Kampung Babah Penampang resident, Piju Ladatang, in his 50s said, his house compound was inundated from 5 pm yesterday following continuous rain since morning.

He said when the water started to enter his house up to the knee level, he, with the help of family members were forced to raise all electrical appliances and important documents to higher and safer spots.

“Even though the flood waters flowed into the house all of a sudden, we were lucky to have enough time to pack and store our things before they get wet. I hope the rain will stop soon so that the floods will not get worse,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

Meanwhile, another villager, Jupirin Sagang, 56, who lives near pekan Donggongon said his house was submerged since last night. “

“Though the water had started to recede early this morning, the house is still flooded due to the continuous rain.

“Several items which were on the ground floor, such as mattresses and household appliances were destroyed. However, we managed to transfer our more important possessions upstairs,” he said, adding that his house had been inundated eight times in the last few years.

A check by Bernama found that only a few roads in the Penampang area were passable especially by four-wheel drive vehicles. Among the roads that have been submerged and inaccessible to light vehicles were Jalan Kiranau Inobong, Jalan Kolopis, Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting, Jalan Kibabaig and Jalan Kivatu Kasigui.

Meanwhile, a Kampung Kembirian, Menggatal resident, Jefri Gani, 38, said heavy rain since yesterday, caused several areas including Menggatal town to be flooded.

“My house was also submerged in floodwaters yesterday afternoon, but now, the water has receded, but I am worried as there are no signs that the rain is going to stop. If this continues, flash floods are likely to happen again,” he said.

In addition to Pitas, Beaufort and Paitan, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran and Papar are the latest districts to be hit by floods since last night.

As of 8am today, the number of flood evacuees rose to 176 from 122 last night being housed at seven relief centres throughout the state and following the floods in the five additional districts, there are now 39 evacuees in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang (11) and Putatan (4).

So far, there are no evacuees in Tuaran and Papar. -Bernama