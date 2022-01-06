Residents near Muar River alerted of potential flood

SEGAMAT: Residents around the Muar River in this district have been alerted to brace for any eventualities as the river water is now at danger level.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 4 chief Rasidi Md Yunos said despite the reportedly sunny weather in some districts, residents should be wary of an unexpected overflow of Muar River.

“Until now, there are still many temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Segamat that have not been closed because the water level of Sungai Muar is still at danger level, so those in unflooded areas may suddenly find their houses flooded.

“The water of Sungai Muar will be surging downstream (with strong currents) at any time. Now, it goes down from Negeri Sembilan to Segamat and will flow to Bukit Kepong to Kundang Hulu and directly to the kuala (river-mouth,” he said when met by reporters after leading a mission to deliver food aid and boat boarding equipment to the residents of Kampung Lubok Lanjut here yesterday.

He said as a result, the area around Kampung Lubok Lanjut would become one of the earliest areas to be inundated because it is close to the upper reaches of the Muar River.

“The source of Muar River is upstream in Negeri Sembilan, namely Jempol, Kuala Pilah, Gemas, Tampin and enters Segamat, thus our benchmark for Segamat is the flood in Negeri Sembilan, so even though the weather is sunny in this district, we need to be careful,” he said.

So far, a total of 34 victims from seven families in Kampung Lubok Lanjut have lost their electric supply because the main road that connects the three villages, namely the village, Kampung Mensudut Lama and Kampung Batu 10, was flooded.

A survey by Bernama with JBPM in Kampung Lubok Lanjut this afternoon found that the village resembled an island because their higher-elevated homes were not flooded.

Commenting on the mission, Rasidi said his personnel are working with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Ministry of Health to provide food aid and necessities including medicines.

Meanwhile, a resident, Wahida Wahid, 47, who was met at the PPS in Surau An Nur Kampung Lubok Lanjut said she was very grateful for the help provided by the Fire Department.

“I have six children, and suffered a half-body stroke. Going anywhere is difficult. Thank you to the fire brigade for helping a lot, including delivering food and medicine for me and my family,” she said.

Segamat continued to record the highest number of flood victims in Johor with 3,340 evacuees from 905 families still housed at 42 PPS as of 4pm yesterday afternoon. — Bernama