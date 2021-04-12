Residents need replacement homes before moving

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 126 families at Kampung Peel, who are being forced to vacate their houses to make way for development, are asking for replacement homes.

Village head A. Deva, 46, said the residents, mostly in the B40 group, want Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to consider allocating them houses under the People’s Housing Project (PPR).

“We appeal to DBKL to help us. We don’t mind being placed in any PPR, either in Bukit Jalil, Jalan Peel or Pudu Ulu,” Deva told reporters after the residents staged a peaceful protest at the village.

He said the developer had offered the residents RM15,000 for them to move out, but the amount was not enough to get a new home.

Resident Lau Wan Ngoh, 88, said she never imagined having to leave the village.

“This is the only house I have. I have been staying here since I was small, all my children grew up in this house, I just don’t know where to go if no house is provided.

“Meanwhile, Federal Territory Keadilan Youth chief P. Prabakaran said they must be given justice as they are the original residents in the area. – Bernama