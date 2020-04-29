Residents overjoyed Simpang Renggam EMCO lifted

KLUANG: “Let it be the first and last,” said Yazid Naim with a sigh in reference to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) over Covid-19 in Simpang Renggam near here that was lifted at midnight last night.

Joy and relief were written all over the face of the 45-year-old resident of Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, one of the villages that came under the EMCO on March 27.

Along with the village, Bandar Baru Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and several other villages in Simpang Renggam were also placed under the EMCO after 61 residents were found to have been infected by Covid-19, the coronavirus disease now ravaging the world.

“During the 30 days, I was just cooped up in my house. I was unable to carry out my daily chores. Everything had to be postponed,” Yazid told Bernama, sharing the general feeling of fellow residents as well.

With the EMCO lifted, these areas revert to the MCO which is into its fourth two-week phase from today to May 12 across the country.

Yazid said the EMCO had its good points as well.

“We were able to observe how people from various quarters collaborated and cooperated with one another to help us. They worked hard to free us from the EMCO,” he said, expressing gratitude to all the healthcare personnel and others.

Another resident, Fadhil Abdullah, 52, said he was unable to operate his retail shop in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid during the EMCO.

Now that the EMCO is over, he is considering reopening the shop as it is the only source of income for his family.

“I hope life will return to near-normal again for us because under the MCO there is some flexibility. I am happy that the EMCO has ended,” an overjoyed Fadhil told Bernama.

Bernama found that permitted businesses in the area that was under the EMCO have yet to reopen. - Bernama