Residents panic as two elephants encroach housing area

KLUANG: The encroachment of two elephants at Taman Perdana, here, for the first time last night, has caused concern to about 2,000 residents of the residential area and nearby, who fear the mammals will return.

Senior citizen M Pavayee Ammah, 83, said she only realised the presence of an adult elephant and her cub after hearing a noise that sounded like a stampede in front of her house.

She said to check what was happening, she looked behind the door and was shocked to see two elephants crashing into the fence of the house and saw the surrounding residents trying to chase the two elephants to the nearby forest area.

“I was shivering with fear when I saw the elephants in the compound and also heard the residents shouting for me to not leave the house.

“Apparently, the elephants had encroached the nearby farming area earlier before being chased away by the residents and proceeded to the residential area here,“ she said when met by reporters, here, today.

Another resident M. Alangovan, 67, is worried about the encroachment of animals in the area, lately.

“I hope the authorities can do something for fear of untoward incidents happening,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) Director Aminuddin confirmed the incident of the two elephants encroaching into the housing area at 9.30 pm yesterday.

He said the two mammals were believed to have been separated from their herd and his team had already taken preliminary action by chasing away the animal to a nearby forest area located about 500 metres from the residential area.

“Monitoring will continue to be carried out with the use of drones to ensure that they return to their original habitat and do not stray by entering the settlement area,“ he said when contacted, today.

Earlier, a 26-second video recording went viral on social media last night, showing two elephants entering the Taman Perdana residential area in Kluang. - Bernama