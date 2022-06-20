$!Residents praised for unity, tolerance

“This is the second time I have been invited for an event by this association and, as previously, I see a multi-racial committee and also a multi-racial audience,“ Loke said in his speech at the second annual general meeting of the Ampangan Hill and Murugasu Garden Residents Association.

That was how the residents of Murugasu Garden and Ampangan Hill were described by Seremban MP Anthony Loke.

“It is this type of unity that is needed for the future of our nation,“ he added.

Loke hoped more youngsters will be roped in to take part in the association’s activities so that this muhibbah spirit will continue.

Ampangan assemblyman Datuk Mohd Rafie Abdul Malek, in agreeing with Loke, praised the residents for the tolerance and unity they practise.

“I am proud and happy that these residents in my constituency are proof to all Malaysians that we can live together in harmony,“ he added.

Speaking to theSun, the association’s committee members said living and working together has helped them to understand their neighbours better.

“The acronym for our association is MGAH and we are really megah (proud) of our togetherness,“ said association secretary Kathrine Philo.

Association chairman Mohd Safian Ramly and its vice-chairman Andrew Raju commended Loke and Mohd Rafie for sparing time to meet their constituents at such an event.