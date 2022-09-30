Residents prepare for floods in Jalan P. Ramlee

GEORGE TOWN: Residents of Jalan P. Ramlee here have began preparing for the eventuality of floods, following a forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) of strong winds and rough seas in three states until Sunday.

A resident, Nor Azlina Azizan, 47, said she and her family had moved much of their belongings to higher ground earlier.

“We have already started moving our belongings to the second floor because our residential area is always flooded. If the floodwaters start to rise, we will move our car to a safer place,“ she told Bernama when met here.

However, Nor Azlina said the project to upgrade the drainage system in Jalan P. Ramlee had succeeded to some extent in reducing the impact of flooding in the residential area.

“Our residential area has not been experiencing severe flooding of late and this may be due to the upgrading project,“ she said.

Another resident Shariffah Raifana, 38, said the works of upgrading the ditches and installing water pumps had helped a lot in reducing the overflow of floodwater.

MetMalaysia has warned of south-westerly winds with a speed of 40km to 50km per hour and waves as high as 3.5 metres in the waters off Perlis, Kedah and Penang up to Oct 2. - Bernama